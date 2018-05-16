Income & Growth VCT (IGV) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Income & Growth VCT traded up GBX 69.29 ($0.94), hitting GBX 70 ($0.95), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257. Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.19).

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with an attractive return by maximizing the stream of tax-free dividend distributions from the income and capital gains generated by a diverse and carefully selected portfolio of investments.

