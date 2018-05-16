Imprivata (IMPR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Imprivata (NYSE:IMPR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imprivata earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.7448505032904 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of IMPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,396. Imprivata has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.32.

Imprivata, Inc (Imprivata) is a United States-based healthcare information technology security company. The Company enables healthcare organizations to access, communicate and transact patient information securely. The Company offers Imprivata OneSign, Imprivata Cortext, Imprivata Confirm ID and Imprivata PatientSecure.

