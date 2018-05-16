Imperva (IMPV) Holdings Trimmed by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.15% of Imperva worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperva in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperva during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Imperva during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Imperva by 20.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperva during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.

Get Imperva alerts:

Imperva opened at $47.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Imperva has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Imperva will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMPV. BidaskClub upgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Imperva from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Imperva news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $3,102,418.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,418.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Imperva Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.