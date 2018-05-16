Immunomedics (IMMU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.60. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Immunomedics’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 17,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $302,988.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,322,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,049,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,589. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 4,774,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 1,763,795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,478,000 after buying an additional 736,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 94,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

