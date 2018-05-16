Immersion (IMMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 864,720 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $12.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immersion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.77. Immersion had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 264.95%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 826.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $125,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $45,094.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,179 shares of company stock worth $251,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,779,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,057 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,679,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 690,110 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Immersion by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 977,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 266,249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 65.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

