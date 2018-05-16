Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Releases Earnings Results

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance Previews reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.60%.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems traded down $0.03, reaching $3.75, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.30. Image Sensing Systems has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

