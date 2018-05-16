IDEX (IEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IDEX reported strong first-quarter 2018 results with all-time high revenues, operating income and earnings. The company is expanding its businesses in the emerging markets by focusing on organic growth. It aims to increase its market exposure and improve sales mix by continually developing new products. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, IDEX expects to successfully tap newer markets to augment its revenue. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, IDEX has huge recurring R&D expenses, which increase operating costs and reduce price control over products. Also, IDEX is susceptible to various operating risks related to the availability and prices for raw materials as it procures substantial amount of components from suppliers across the globe. With operations across five continents, IDEX’s performance is exposed to the adverse impact of macroeconomic cycles.”

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

Shares of IDEX traded up $0.93, hitting $138.05, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,713. IDEX has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $3,388,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,402.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,635.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,338,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,504,000 after buying an additional 331,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after buying an additional 174,470 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEX by 14,670.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 173,988 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,843,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.