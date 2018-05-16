ICF (ICFI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News coverage about ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ICF earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4330517577777 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. BidaskClub upgraded ICF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on ICF and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ICF to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ICF to $77.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ICF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of ICF opened at $65.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. ICF has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.97 million. ICF had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.27%. ICF’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ICF will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ICF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $199,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,246 shares of company stock worth $5,102,215. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

