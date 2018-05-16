IBI Group Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (IBG)

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter. IBI Group had a return on equity of 80.92% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th.

IBG opened at C$7.31 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.37 and a 1-year high of C$9.00.

In other news, insider Ibi Group Management Partnersh purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,180.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $86,408.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

