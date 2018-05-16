Iamgold (IAG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

News stories about Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iamgold earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 50.1043967181527 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -0.13. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.41 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC set a $7.50 price objective on Iamgold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Iamgold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

