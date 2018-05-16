Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Hush has a market cap of $4.47 million and $18,498.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00013797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,866,725 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

