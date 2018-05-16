Huntsman Corp (HUN) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huntsman by 495.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 136,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 161.1% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 183,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 337.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 168,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 130,215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Huntsman opened at $32.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huntsman Corp has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Huntsman Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

