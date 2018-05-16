Huntsman Corp (HUN) Position Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 168,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 130,215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huntsman Corp has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Huntsman Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other Huntsman news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

