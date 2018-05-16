Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Receives $35.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,162. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $174.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

