Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Receives $35.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,162. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $390,000.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.
