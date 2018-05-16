HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 296,918 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 197,588 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 177,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,895,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $12,777,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS boosted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

HPQ stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

