Howard Hughes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HHC)

Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.
In other news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $1,294,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,945 shares of company stock valued at $57,689,910. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Howard Hughes opened at $129.77 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.
