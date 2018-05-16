Howard Hughes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HHC)

Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $1,294,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,945 shares of company stock valued at $57,689,910. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,981 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.4% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 743,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howard Hughes opened at $129.77 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

