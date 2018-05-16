Howard Hughes (HHC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2925095792735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Howard Hughes opened at $129.77 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO David Weinreb sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $55,384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $1,294,909.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,945 shares of company stock valued at $57,689,910. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

