Hospitality Properites Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (HPT)

Hospitality Properites Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hospitality Properites Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hospitality Properites Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. Hospitality Properites Trust had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properites Trust in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hospitality Properites Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properites Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Hospitality Properites Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Hospitality Properites Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hospitality Properites Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properites Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Hospitality Properites Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hospitality Properites Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

