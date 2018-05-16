Hortonworks (HDP) CTO Scott E. Gnau Sells 3,960 Shares

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $67,557.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 381,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hortonworks stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,521. Hortonworks has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. analysts expect that Hortonworks will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 333,763 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,645,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 283,149 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 1st quarter worth $30,266,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,129,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.