Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 24,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 344,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLI. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,774,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 374,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,140,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 344,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 286,312 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 262,726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 241,930 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

