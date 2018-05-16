HollyFrontier (HFC) Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $1,353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,726.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $3,131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,821 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,537 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier opened at $68.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

