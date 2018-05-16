HollyFrontier (HFC) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $69.18

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.18 and last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 63577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

In other news, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $564,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,359.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 15,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $1,047,191.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,855.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,821 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,537. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 43,903.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $5,745,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

