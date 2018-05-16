HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo comprises 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $39,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

