HireMatch Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. HireMatch has a market cap of $2.16 million and $4,654.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HireMatch token can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HireMatch has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00734351 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00146511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00088546 BTC.

HireMatch Token Profile

HireMatch’s genesis date was November 13th, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,088,698 tokens. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here . HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HireMatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

