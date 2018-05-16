Hill-Rom (HRC) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.06

News headlines about Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hill-Rom earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 48.5886987871774 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Hill-Rom opened at $87.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $88.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $710.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.54 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $652,891.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,688.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

