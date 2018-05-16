High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Altria (MO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Altria by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Altria by 4.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its stake in Altria by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Altria by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on shares of Altria from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of Altria opened at $54.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Altria had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Altria will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

