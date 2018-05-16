High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) Rating Reiterated by AltaCorp Capital

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on High Arctic Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services opened at C$3.99 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$5.30.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). High Arctic Energy Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of C$51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.00 million.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.