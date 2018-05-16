Hibernia Bancorp (HIBE) Issues Earnings Results

Hibernia Bancorp (OTCBB:HIBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCBB HIBE remained flat at $$31.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 0.17. Hibernia Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About Hibernia Bancorp

Hibernia Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Hibernia Bank that provides various financial services primarily to individual and commercial customers. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, interest on lawyers trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.