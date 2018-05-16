Hexcel (HXL) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $70.41

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 8039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Hexcel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 9,215 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $608,097.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,522.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,522.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 20.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,550.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.