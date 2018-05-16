Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) SVP Kirt P. Karros Sells 27,720 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 27,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $484,268.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,186.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $17.40 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,953,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,497,000 after buying an additional 710,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,164,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,050,000 after buying an additional 998,236 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 892,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.