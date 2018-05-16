Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (CUBA) Holdings Lifted by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 488,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 181,996 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 5,000 shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 7,506 shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $53,442.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,686 shares of company stock valued at $203,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

