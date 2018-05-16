Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Receives $15.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $107,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $107,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas C. Kennedy purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,574.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,297,000 after purchasing an additional 157,534 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global traded up $0.14, hitting $17.14, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.32). Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

