Herman Miller (MLHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

MLHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Herman Miller opened at $32.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 17,907 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $577,142.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,013.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 125,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $4,747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,223.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Herman Miller by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

