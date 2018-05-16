Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRTG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 94.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,364,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

