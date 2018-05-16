Henry Schein (HSIC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

