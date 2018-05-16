Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (HP)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,316 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the average volume of 765 call options.

Helmerich & Payne opened at $71.46 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.02 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.16 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

In related news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $264,726.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $716,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3,400.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

