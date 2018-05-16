Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) will report $190.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $198.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $150.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $726.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $730.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $772.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,511,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,545,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,696,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,403,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 202,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,381,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group opened at $8.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

