Helen of Troy (HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.
Helen of Troy opened at $90.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $91.80.
In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $2,028,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
