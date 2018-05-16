Helen of Troy (HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

Helen of Troy opened at $90.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.37 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $2,028,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

