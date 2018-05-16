Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $39.73

Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 4257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $160.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Heidrick & Struggles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,774,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 960,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 37.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

