Hedge (HDG) Hits One Day Volume of $162.00

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Hedge has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedge has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00028776 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00739671 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00147488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A . Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

