Heat Biologics (HTBX) Issues Earnings Results

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 782.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.27%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:HTBX remained flat at $$1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,818. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

