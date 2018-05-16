Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Kelly J. Johnson sold 2,026 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $107,479.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,038 shares in the company, valued at $320,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,197,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,026 shares of company stock worth $5,514,379. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

