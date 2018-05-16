Head to Head Survey: TELE2 (TLTZY) and Orange (ORAN)

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 1.69% 16.04% 6.90% Orange N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TELE2 and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $2.94 billion 2.20 $49.85 million N/A N/A Orange $46.45 billion 0.99 $2.15 billion $0.70 24.69

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Orange pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TELE2 and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

TELE2 has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELE2 beats Orange on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

