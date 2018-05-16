Head-To-Head Survey: GrafTech (EAF) and Plug Power (PLUG)

GrafTech (NYSE: EAF) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GrafTech alerts:

26.4% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GrafTech and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech N/A N/A N/A Plug Power -85.89% -78.39% -26.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GrafTech and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75

GrafTech currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Plug Power has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 67.44%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than GrafTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrafTech and Plug Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech $550.77 million 10.85 $7.98 million N/A N/A Plug Power $103.26 million 4.46 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.58

GrafTech has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

GrafTech beats Plug Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.