Head-To-Head Review: Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) & Energy Focus (EFOI)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Energy Focus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Energy Focus has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Lighting Technologies has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Focus and Revolution Lighting Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 3 1 0 2.25 Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energy Focus presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.12%. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Revolution Lighting Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Lighting Technologies is more favorable than Energy Focus.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -44.78% -40.15% -33.44% Revolution Lighting Technologies -32.91% -7.60% -3.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Focus and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $19.85 million 1.38 -$11.26 million ($0.79) -2.90 Revolution Lighting Technologies $152.30 million 0.56 -$53.90 million ($0.34) -11.18

Energy Focus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Lighting Technologies. Revolution Lighting Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Focus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolution Lighting Technologies beats Energy Focus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

