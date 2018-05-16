Head to Head Review: Holly Energy Partners (HEP) versus Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holly Energy Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 3 5 0 0 1.63 Magellan Midstream Partners 3 5 6 0 2.21

Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 45.15% 35.67% 8.94% Magellan Midstream Partners 33.71% 41.57% 12.32%

Volatility & Risk

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 6.89 $195.04 million $1.76 16.87 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 6.28 $869.53 million $3.81 18.11

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Holly Energy Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units segments. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 26 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 31,800 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. HEP Logistics Holdings, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 28 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

