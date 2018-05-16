Head-To-Head Review: Access National (ANCX) vs. Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Access National (NASDAQ: ANCX) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Access National has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Access National and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 2 4 0 2.67 Provident Financial Services 0 4 2 0 2.33

Access National currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $28.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Access National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Access National is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Access National and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $127.57 million 4.45 $16.50 million $1.61 17.02 Provident Financial Services $379.54 million 4.74 $93.94 million $1.52 17.64

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Access National. Access National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Access National pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Access National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Access National and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 15.48% 7.79% 1.16% Provident Financial Services 25.30% 7.89% 1.06%

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Access National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

