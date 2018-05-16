Head to Head Contrast: Santander Consumer USA (SC) and World Acceptance (WRLD)

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Santander Consumer USA and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA 0 7 8 0 2.53 World Acceptance 3 0 0 0 1.00

Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. World Acceptance has a consensus target price of $70.67, indicating a potential downside of 35.54%. Given Santander Consumer USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Santander Consumer USA is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA 19.62% 12.36% 1.94% World Acceptance 9.78% 13.82% 8.05%

Dividends

Santander Consumer USA pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. World Acceptance does not pay a dividend. Santander Consumer USA pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Santander Consumer USA has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Santander Consumer USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of World Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and World Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA $6.56 billion 1.09 $1.19 billion $1.74 11.38 World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.81 $53.68 million $7.71 14.22

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than World Acceptance. Santander Consumer USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

World Acceptance beats Santander Consumer USA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides private-label credit cards and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides computer software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, including banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated 1,327 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

