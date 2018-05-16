Head-To-Head Contrast: Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) and Daseke (DSKE)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Daseke 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Daseke has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 53.76%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $266.50 million 2.07 -$8.66 million $0.09 133.78 Daseke $846.30 million 0.62 $26.99 million ($0.60) -15.28

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Daseke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindblad Expeditions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Daseke shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions 0.54% 12.46% 3.32% Daseke 3.35% -4.69% -1.17%

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand. The company has a strategic alliance with The National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services. It also offers industrial warehousing and distribution services, including export packaging and free trade zone access in Savannah, Georgia; and over-dimensional cargo solution. In addition, Daseke, Inc. operates as an open deck carrier for power sports industry. The company serves automotive, port intermodal, power generation, and steel and building materials markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,218 company-owned tractors, and 11,237 trailers, as well as 2,056 tractors owned and operated by independent contractors. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.