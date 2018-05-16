Head to Head Contrast: China Life Insurance (LFC) vs. Its Rivals

China Life Insurance (NYSE: LFC) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare China Life Insurance to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Life Insurance pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Life Insurance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 2 1 7 0 2.50 China Life Insurance Competitors 329 1164 1540 83 2.44

China Life Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $13.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.70%. Given China Life Insurance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Life Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Life Insurance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $105.48 billion $4.77 billion 15.22 China Life Insurance Competitors $22.05 billion $1.25 billion 15.71

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. China Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 6.26% 12.32% 1.38% China Life Insurance Competitors 4.08% 4.71% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products. The company is also involved in reinsurance business; the asset management, fund management, and health management activities; retirement properties investment; and provision of financial services. It sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

